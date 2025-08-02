Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 180.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after purchasing an additional 425,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

