ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.34 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.07 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

