ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,503,000 after purchasing an additional 835,990 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CVX opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. The firm has a market cap of $264.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

