Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RSPS stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

