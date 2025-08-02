Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 62,465 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 480.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Comerica worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Comerica Stock Down 1.5%

Comerica stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

