Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,556 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Clearwater Analytics worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,253,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,066,000 after purchasing an additional 352,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,232,000 after purchasing an additional 673,626 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,469,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 357,086 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 268,601 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,838,935.45. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $159,447.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,135.96. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208 in the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

