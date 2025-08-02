Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nutrien by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,202,000 after buying an additional 702,948 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

