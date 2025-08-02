Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,000,356 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 6,874.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,356 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of DocGo worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DocGo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DocGo by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

DCGO stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. DocGo had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. On average, research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

