CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.39% of CarGurus worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CarGurus by 695.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other CarGurus news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $164,567.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,809.59. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 12,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $384,753.05. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 102,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,420.51. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397 in the last three months. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

