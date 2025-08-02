Certified Advisory Corp Buys 12,849 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 804,013 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,227.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 576,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after acquiring an additional 530,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 517,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,842.8% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 450,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 427,462 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0736 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

