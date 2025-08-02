Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCS. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.