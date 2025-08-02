Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys 75 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $94,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 45.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,133.56. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,324. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average is $143.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

