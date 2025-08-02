GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $880,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after buying an additional 314,587 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,886,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,842,000 after buying an additional 110,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,357,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 915,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 118,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

