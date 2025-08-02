Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 142,500 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,421,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4,768.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

