US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after buying an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after buying an additional 209,549 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $100,138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after buying an additional 92,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,444,000 after buying an additional 86,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 3.2%

AMP stock opened at $501.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.09.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.