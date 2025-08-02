Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

