Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.06 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $14,645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,034.60. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $12,949,587.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,118,621 shares in the company, valued at $510,626,631.58. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,756 shares of company stock worth $56,158,217. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

