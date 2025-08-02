Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 4,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 766,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,549,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,285,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 288,312 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 202,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SKE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 2.1%

Skeena Resources stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.24. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

