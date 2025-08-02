Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,653,000 after buying an additional 1,345,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,712,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,252,000 after buying an additional 267,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after buying an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

