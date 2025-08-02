The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $41,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,060,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,363,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,156,000 after purchasing an additional 865,699 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

