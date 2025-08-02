US Bancorp DE Purchases 97,393 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $73,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after buying an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after buying an additional 1,005,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,057,452,000 after buying an additional 363,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

