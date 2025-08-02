Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 157.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE COR opened at $288.31 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.83.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

