Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 151,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,070,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

