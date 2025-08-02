Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 140 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 931.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

ABT stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

