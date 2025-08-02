Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $274.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.70. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

