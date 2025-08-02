Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Decreased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $776,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $785.62 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $715.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.25.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 73.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.92.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

