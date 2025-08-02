5,377 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. FMR LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,640,000 after buying an additional 862,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,102,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,924,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 538,631 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

