ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $689.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $762.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.45. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $945.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

