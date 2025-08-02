Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,417 Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,543,000 after acquiring an additional 734,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,357,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,732,000 after purchasing an additional 825,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,020,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,803 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $59.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.