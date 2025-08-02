Wealthquest Corp Takes $27,000 Position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,443,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 375,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 118,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. Nokia’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

