Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Decreased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 247,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 110.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $267.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.23 and its 200-day moving average is $282.35. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.