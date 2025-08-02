Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

