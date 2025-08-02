MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,375.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,455.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,223.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,707.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

