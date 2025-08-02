NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 312 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Veralto Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VLTO opened at $104.59 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

