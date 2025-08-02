Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 7,300 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.63, for a total transaction of $2,844,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,968,767.70. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carvana Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $368.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.

Get Our Latest Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.