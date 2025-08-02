Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 7,300 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.63, for a total transaction of $2,844,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,968,767.70. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Carvana Trading Down 5.6%
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $368.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.