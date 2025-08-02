Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $305.50

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $301.50 to $305.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.92.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,047 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,619 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after buying an additional 446,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after buying an additional 404,892 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

