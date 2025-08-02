Globe Life’s (GL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,741 shares of company stock worth $11,097,080 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 693.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 115,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

