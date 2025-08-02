Oppenheimer Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $212.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $224.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.63.

Shares of IEX opened at $159.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.20. IDEX has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,500,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

