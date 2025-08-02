Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

