Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TXO Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:TXO opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TXO Partners LP has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $619.31 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TXO Partners had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TXO Partners LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Massaro purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,500. This represents a 512.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Hutton acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,820,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,303,225. This represents a 16.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,473,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,095,540 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TXO Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXO

About TXO Partners

(Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.