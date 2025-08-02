Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $940,000 Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $249,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,570 shares of company stock worth $110,581,672. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $446.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.51 and its 200 day moving average is $422.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.