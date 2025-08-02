Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $236,000 Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.