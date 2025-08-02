Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.05.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $483.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

