Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 256,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000.

NYSEARCA:ZSEP opened at $26.02 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

