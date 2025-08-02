Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $446.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.47. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,570 shares of company stock valued at $110,581,672. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

