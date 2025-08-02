Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Posts Earnings Results

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 211 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.84. The stock has a market cap of £847.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 168.20 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 260.50 ($3.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.72) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

