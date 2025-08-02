Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 22.07%. Tokyo Electron updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-6.700 EPS.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

TOELY opened at $73.56 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $98.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

