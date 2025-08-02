Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 22.07%. Tokyo Electron updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-6.700 EPS.
Tokyo Electron Price Performance
TOELY opened at $73.56 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $98.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.73.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile
