VSE Corporation (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

VSE has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60 and a beta of 1.26. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $272.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

