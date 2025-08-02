Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM opened at C$23.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

