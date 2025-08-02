Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 117.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,611,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,521,000 after purchasing an additional 230,236 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,487,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,087,000 after purchasing an additional 193,291 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,100,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

